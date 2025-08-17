Which Harley-Davidson Models Have Radios?
For over 120 years, Harley-Davidson has flourished as one of the most popular and respected motorcycle brands in the world. Through the years, the company has consistently updated its rides with creature comforts that car drivers are accustomed to, like radios. In Harley's 2024 lineup, the models that come standard with factory-installed AM/FM radio are the Street Glide, Road Glide, Tri Glide Ultra, and Ultra Limited. Other models, like the Pan America and Sportster S, feature systems that don't include built-in AM/FM radio tuners, so any music or audio playback must be streamed from a paired device.
With the exception of the Tri-Glide trike, these bikes are classified as Harley-Davidson's touring models, motorcycles built for traveling long distances. So, radios and thus advanced entertainment systems, provide a great way to pass the time and increase the enjoyment of the ride. They're also a sensible addition, as the frame's shell, or fairing, can help protect audio equipment from the weather on all four motorcycles, as it protects the riders as well.
The Street and Road Glides received a radio upgrade between 2023 and 2024, with the introduction of new tech that utilized the company's Skyline OS infotainment system. This high-tech setup boasted an array of user-friendly features, including HD radio with an internal antenna, WiFi, voice recognition, and smartphone connectivity. Not far behind is the Tri-Glide Ultra and Ultra Limited with the Boom! Box Infotainment System, a more modern feature-heavy 2019 update from the previous version used five years earlier.
Aftermarket audio kits are available for Harley owners
Harley-Davidson first began installing stereos on select models in the early 1990s. The Electra Glide, one of Harley's best touring motorcycles, was the first company model to feature the new system, which included a radio, as well as a cassette tape deck. As technology advanced, the company continued to improve its audio systems by installing better speakers, giving riders a richer audio experience. The factory systems on today's Harley-Davidsons are definitely an upgrade over those initial models.
But for Harley owners who don't have an onboard system, different solutions are available for purchase on Harley-Davidson's website. Not only can riders enjoy traditional radio, they can also get satellite radio, GPS, and cellphone connectivity as well. Some of these units even have automatic volume control, which is great during take off or interstate traveling, when you're going faster than usual.
Aftermarket solutions are also available from other companies, including Rockford Fosgate. From subwoofers to saddlebag speakers to full audio kits, riders can get water-resistant hardware that best fits their needs, and their Harley. But there is a catch, as Rockford Fosgate's audio gear is designed for Harley-Davidson touring bikes, which are more capable of protecting the equipment in the long run than other models.