Which Harley-Davidson Models Have Radios?

For over 120 years, Harley-Davidson has flourished as one of the most popular and respected motorcycle brands in the world. Through the years, the company has consistently updated its rides with creature comforts that car drivers are accustomed to, like radios. In Harley's 2024 lineup, the models that come standard with factory-installed AM/FM radio are the Street Glide, Road Glide, Tri Glide Ultra, and Ultra Limited. Other models, like the Pan America and Sportster S, feature systems that don't include built-in AM/FM radio tuners, so any music or audio playback must be streamed from a paired device.

With the exception of the Tri-Glide trike, these bikes are classified as Harley-Davidson's touring models, motorcycles built for traveling long distances. So, radios and thus advanced entertainment systems, provide a great way to pass the time and increase the enjoyment of the ride. They're also a sensible addition, as the frame's shell, or fairing, can help protect audio equipment from the weather on all four motorcycles, as it protects the riders as well.

The Street and Road Glides received a radio upgrade between 2023 and 2024, with the introduction of new tech that utilized the company's Skyline OS infotainment system. This high-tech setup boasted an array of user-friendly features, including HD radio with an internal antenna, WiFi, voice recognition, and smartphone connectivity. Not far behind is the Tri-Glide Ultra and Ultra Limited with the Boom! Box Infotainment System, a more modern feature-heavy 2019 update from the previous version used five years earlier.