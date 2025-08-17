Which Country Has The Most Active Military Satellites?

An abundance of satellites launched from countries around the world do everything from enabling reliable communication to providing vital internet services, and a lot more. However, when it comes to the number of military satellites, the United States leads the world, and it's not even close.

As of August 2025, there are 247 American military satellites in orbit around the Earth. China trails in the second spot with well below 200 at 157 satellites. Even further down the list is Russia with only 110. After the top three, it's an incredible drop-off. Rounding out the top five is France with 17 satellites and Israel with a mere 12. If you were to look at the top 10, Spain is at the bottom with only four military satellites.

Military satellites serve many functions, including surveillance, which is key to getting visual confirmation of weapon manufacturing, as well as tracking enemy forces. These satellites are also used for intercepting signals and can even detect enemy launches, giving enough time to organize an immediate response. Military satellites are important for everyday tasks too, like safeguarding against cyber attacks and gathering weather information, which can directly impact any active or upcoming missions.