Who Controls GPS & Can The US Government Turn It Off During Military Operations?

The Global Positioning System, or GPS, is used by millions of people around the world every day for everything from directions to delivery tracking. But do you ever wonder how GPS works or, more importantly, who's really in charge of it? There's one key player pulling the strings behind the scenes, and in certain situations, especially during military operations, they have options you might not expect.

GPS is owned by the U.S. government and run by the Department of Defense, or DoD. It's paid for by taxpayers and built to support both military and civilian needs. While the government has the power to turn off GPS and theoretically could, there's never been any indication that it's ever happened. With GPS being monitored on a daily basis globally, any shutdown would be hard to miss, and there has never been solid proof that civilian access has been intentionally blocked. The system has remained consistently available, even during times of conflict.

The DoD did, however, put new rules in place for military users, banning the use of GPS features on devices in deployed areas. The 2018 decision restricts fitness trackers and apps that log location data, which could reveal sensitive information, like troop movements or base locations, to outside parties.