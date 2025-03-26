The Army Is Scrambling To Install Anti-GPS Jammers In Its Artillery Systems: Here's Why

Modern warfare's use of artillery has proven vital, going back well into the 18th century, when Napoleon transitioned it from a supportive role to a decisive force on the battlefield. Of course, the systems used in today's wars are significantly more advanced than what he employed, and that's proving to be a problem. Modern self-propelled artillery systems require GPS to properly function, as it not only helps determine the target's location but also the weapon's place on the Earth relative to it.

Granted, there are older weapons that don't use GPS for this purpose, but for the United States Army, it's a vital piece of equipment. Artillery is a significant aspect of the war in Ukraine, and soon after the U.S. sent its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to the country, Russia found a way to render them almost inert. According to The Washington Post, which published a report based on a classified Ukrainian study in 2024, Russian GPS jamming successfully disrupted their guidance systems.

This resulted in the otherwise highly accurate HIMARS being "completely ineffective." The problem isn't solely affecting U.S. weapons, as self-propelled howitzers like the French CAESAR and Swedish Archer artillery systems are equally as affected by Russian jamming tech. To combat the problem, the Army and other nations are scrambling to install anti-jamming systems on their weapons, and time is of the essence, as the war in Ukraine doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. Here's the situation on the ground as of early 2025.

