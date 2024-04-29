Why The French CAESAR Artillery System Is So Feared By Russians In Ukraine

In April 2022, two months after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, France sent its most advanced self-propelled howitzers to aid Ukraine's defense: the CAESAR system. As of today, up to 50 CAESAR guns are in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), with allies planning to deliver up to 72 additional systems by the end of the year.

Although several guns have been reported destroyed during the conflict, the CAESAR has proven to be such a formidable weapon that Igor Girkin, a prolific pro-Russian military blogger, admitted in a Telegram post that it is "[the Ukrainians'] most terrible weapon."

Both Russia and Ukraine rely heavily on artillery to gain ground on the battlefield, following Soviet war doctrines — the two countries extensively field ex-Soviet systems like the towed medium-caliber 2A65 Msta-B and the self-propelled 2S1 Gvozdika. However, being Cold War-era systems, their precision and ease of use leave much to be desired.

While Russia is mostly stuck with its old Soviet weapon stock, Ukraine has the advantage of being backed by its NATO allies in addition to some homegrown weapons like the 2S22 Bohdana. The German PzH 2000, Polish AHS Krab, and, of course, the French CAESAR, with their digital fire-control system (FCS), can precisely deliver a wide range of munitions, from standard high-explosive to cluster munition-carrying 155 mm shells, exactly where the artillerymen want them to land. However, the CAESAR, in particular, has some features that make it especially dangerous for the Russians wherever it's deployed.