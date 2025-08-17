This Is The Smallest Aircraft Carrier In The World
When you have a fleet as massive as the United States Navy's, you need humongous carriers, and the U.S. Navy truly has the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78). Other nations have smaller flat tops, but the country with the smallest aircraft carrier is Thailand. The Royal Thai Navy's HTMS Chakri Naruebet is truly tiny when compared to those operated by the U.S., though that doesn't make it a miniature or innocuous vessel.
It boasts modern capabilities that make it a viable carrier. The HTMS Chakri Naruebet was first launched in 1997, making Thailand the only Southeast Asian nation with its own carrier. Built in Thailand, it took five years to construct at a cost of $285 million. For comparison, the significantly more advanced USS Gerald R. Ford cost U.S. taxpayers $13.3 billion, though it's much larger and was built more recently. The HTMS Chakri Naruebet measures 597 feet long and 100 feet wide.
In comparison, the Ford's measurements are 1,092 feet in length and 356 feet wide, so it's much larger. The HTMS Chakri Naruebet launched with its own air wing, comprised of nine AV-8B Harrier II aircraft. However, after Thailand decommissioned the Harrier, the carrier transitioned into operating only helicopters. After the wing's disbandment, the HTMS Chakri Naruebet continued to serve, but at a high cost, earning public discontent towards its continued use. While it's still an active Royal Thai Navy vessel, the HTMS Chakri Naruebet routinely docks and is open to visitors.
The HTMS Chakri Naruebet is a small but useful flat top
In the above image, you can see the difference in scale between the USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) (bottom) and the much smaller HTMS Chakri Naruebet (top). After losing the Harrier, the carrier supported the SH-70B Seahawk and MH-60S Knighthawk helicopters, though they no longer routinely operate as they did in the early 2000s. The Royal Thai Navy still possesses eight of these helicopters, though their current disposition is unclear.
The HTMS Chakri Naruebet is the pride of the Royal Thai Navy and its designated flagship. It's equipped with a modern long-range radar system and a variety of offensive and defensive weapons. These include multiple missile launchers capable of firing the Mistral anti-aircraft missile. It will also receive a launcher for the Seasparrow surface-to-air missile, adding a significant surface-to-air weapon. Other armaments include .50 caliber machine guns and four Phalanx close-in weapon systems for point defense.
In terms of size and complement, the HTMS Chakri Naruebet displaces nearly 11,500 tons of seawater and boasts a crew of 455. This is made up of 62 officers, 145 members of the aircrew, and 248 sailors. It has a top speed of 29.9 mph, but can cruise on diesel at 18.4 mph. Because her air wing was diminished, the Thai Royal Navy considers the HTMS Chakri Naruebet a helicopter carrier, which is different from a traditional aircraft carrier. Regardless, it has the capability to one day house modern aircraft like the F-35C Lightning II should the need and opportunity arise.