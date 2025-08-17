Why Did Isuzu Discontinue The Trooper?

Though forgotten by many, and perhaps unknown to many people under the age of 40 or so, there was a time when Isuzu had a fairly strong presence in the American auto market. No, this smaller Japanese automaker, mostly known for commercial trucks, never had the volume of name recognition of Honda and Toyota. However, Isuzu's consumer trucks and SUVs, and even some of their sporty passenger cars, were relatively common on American roads during the '80s and '90s.

In its later years, especially, most of the Isuzus sold in America were nothing more than rebadged General Motors product. Though, the company also had its share of original models during its more ambitious years, some of which, like the Isuzu VehiCross, are now considered cult classics. But the Isuzu that's likely best remembered by American motorists is the Trooper, a boxy SUV that was sold across two generations between 1984 and 2002.

In some ways ahead of its time, the Isuzu Trooper found its popularity and reputation in decline just as the American appetite for big SUVs began to hit fever pitch in the late '90s. Following safety issues, declining sales, and a shift towards GM-built vehicles, the Trooper was discontinued in 2002. By then, the writing was also on the wall for the future of the entire Isuzu brand in America.