Why Did Isuzu Discontinue The Trooper?
Though forgotten by many, and perhaps unknown to many people under the age of 40 or so, there was a time when Isuzu had a fairly strong presence in the American auto market. No, this smaller Japanese automaker, mostly known for commercial trucks, never had the volume of name recognition of Honda and Toyota. However, Isuzu's consumer trucks and SUVs, and even some of their sporty passenger cars, were relatively common on American roads during the '80s and '90s.
In its later years, especially, most of the Isuzus sold in America were nothing more than rebadged General Motors product. Though, the company also had its share of original models during its more ambitious years, some of which, like the Isuzu VehiCross, are now considered cult classics. But the Isuzu that's likely best remembered by American motorists is the Trooper, a boxy SUV that was sold across two generations between 1984 and 2002.
In some ways ahead of its time, the Isuzu Trooper found its popularity and reputation in decline just as the American appetite for big SUVs began to hit fever pitch in the late '90s. Following safety issues, declining sales, and a shift towards GM-built vehicles, the Trooper was discontinued in 2002. By then, the writing was also on the wall for the future of the entire Isuzu brand in America.
One SUV, many names
The Trooper, as it was known in the North American market, went by many other names around the world. In its home market of Japan, the Trooper was known as the Isuzu Bighorn. And thanks to Isuzu's long-lasting partnerships with General Motors and other companies, the Trooper was sold in other markets as the Holden Jackaroo (Australia), Vauxhall Monterey (U.K.), and also as a Subaru in Japan. Acura's first SUV in America was even a rebadged Trooper known as the SLX.
The first-generation Trooper, which hit America in 1984, was a boxy, but capable SUV that served as a cheaper alternative to the Toyota Land Cruiser and a rival to the Mitsubishi Montero. The first-gen Trooper wasn't flashy, but was made appealing by its affordable price and simple, rugged design. The second-generation Trooper, introduced for '92, continued with the same formula but added refinement.
The updated Trooper was good enough to take first prize in a Car & Driver comparison that year. But by the mid-1990s SUV-mania was in full swing, and the Trooper faced improved competition from the big names, both foreign and domestic. Further damage was done in 1996 when the Trooper came under fire from safety watchdog groups for high rollover risk. Sales diminished in response, and ultimately the Trooper never recovered.
The end of the line
With Isuzu's increasing dependence on GM products and falling sales, the Trooper never got a third generation. The second-gen model continued to soldier on through declining sales until 2002, when it was pulled from the lineup. Isuzu then tried to enter the growing crossover market with the new (and short-lived) Axiom, not finding much success there either. Isuzu would continue to sell vehicles in America for several years after the Trooper was discontinued, but those vehicles were increasingly just Isuzu-badged versions of existing General Motors products. This included the i-Series pickup (Chevy Colorado) and the Ascender SUV (Chevy Trailblazer).
With no original vehicles of its own and a brand name that didn't have a whole lot of value in the consumer market, it's a little surprising that Isuzu dealers were still around until 2008, when Isuzu finally discontinued car sales in the U.S. Isuzu's commercial truck presence in America, however, continues to be strong, with almost 300 dealerships across the country. Today, the Trooper, particularly in its first-gen form, has gotten increasingly popular among enthusiasts looking for a vintage Japanese off-roader that doesn't break the bank.