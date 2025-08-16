How Long Do The Batteries Last In Ego's Electric Walk Behind Push Mowers?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've spent any time searching for a new, battery-powered lawn mower, you've likely been a bit overwhelmed by the sheer number of options, as many of the major power tool manufacturers are now making one. As far as the electric mower market is concerned, Ego devices are relatively well thought of. And since the brand's 2012 launch in the United States, Ego has built out its lineup of cordless electric mowers to include more than a dozen models that vary in size, function, and power output.

Each of those mowers is walk-behind by design, with Ego making claims that their grass cutters are capable of delivering gas power without all the noise and fuss. But as with any cordless electric mower, usage of an Ego device will be limited to its power supply. That fact alone makes the potential runtime provided by a battery every bit as important as its power output. Thus, the question becomes just how long an Ego battery lasts in its mowers. Unfortunately, the answer to that question varies depending on the Ego mower you're using and the battery you put inside it.

At present, Ego recommends a few different battery options for its mowers, ranging from 4Ah all the way up to 12Ah. While not every battery is recommended for every mower, the approximate runtime breakdown looks like this: 4Ah for 35 minutes, 5Ah up to 45 minutes, 6Ah at 55 minutes, 7.5Ah for 65 minutes, 10Ah at 85 minutes, and 12Ah providing up to 110 minutes of usage.