These Tires Can Increase Risk Of Crash & Are Being Recalled - Are They On Your Motorcycle?

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, which acquired the Dunlop brand of tires from Goodyear, has issued a recall of certain units of two of its motorcycle models. The affected models include the Dunlop TT93FGP PRO and the Dunlop TT93FGP PRO MS models, both of which are 12-inch street legal mini tires used by mini road racing motorcycles. The front tire, Dunlop TT93FGP PRO's dimensions are 100/90-12 with a speed rating of 49J, while the DUNLOP/TT93GP PRO MS — the fatter rear tire — measures 120/80-12, with a speed rating of 55J.

In the notification issued by the NHTSA (link downloads a PDF to your device), Sumitomo Rubber Industries revealed that materials used on the sidewalls of some units of these tire models might have reached the tread area during the manufacturing process. This could potentially lead to lessened traction and grip, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. The manufacturer first reported the issue on August 12, 2025, following which the NHTSA issued a formal recall notification the following day.

Unlike major tire recalls from the past, the scope of this particular recall isn't particularly wide, given that only 57 units of these tire models have been affected. Both models were manufactured between January 7, 2025, and July 8, 2025. Sumitomo's preliminary testing of these affected tires did not indicate any significant degradation in the performance of these tires, and no injuries or crashes have been reported as a result of this issue. The company, however, has decided to initiate this recall as a cautionary move.