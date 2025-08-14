These Tires Can Increase Risk Of Crash & Are Being Recalled - Are They On Your Motorcycle?
Sumitomo Rubber Industries, which acquired the Dunlop brand of tires from Goodyear, has issued a recall of certain units of two of its motorcycle models. The affected models include the Dunlop TT93FGP PRO and the Dunlop TT93FGP PRO MS models, both of which are 12-inch street legal mini tires used by mini road racing motorcycles. The front tire, Dunlop TT93FGP PRO's dimensions are 100/90-12 with a speed rating of 49J, while the DUNLOP/TT93GP PRO MS — the fatter rear tire — measures 120/80-12, with a speed rating of 55J.
In the notification issued by the NHTSA (link downloads a PDF to your device), Sumitomo Rubber Industries revealed that materials used on the sidewalls of some units of these tire models might have reached the tread area during the manufacturing process. This could potentially lead to lessened traction and grip, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. The manufacturer first reported the issue on August 12, 2025, following which the NHTSA issued a formal recall notification the following day.
Unlike major tire recalls from the past, the scope of this particular recall isn't particularly wide, given that only 57 units of these tire models have been affected. Both models were manufactured between January 7, 2025, and July 8, 2025. Sumitomo's preliminary testing of these affected tires did not indicate any significant degradation in the performance of these tires, and no injuries or crashes have been reported as a result of this issue. The company, however, has decided to initiate this recall as a cautionary move.
What to do if you have installed the affected tires on your motorcycle
It's important to note that not all Dunlop tires have been affected by this recall. Only 57 units of two race-focused mini tires come under the purview of this recall. This is a very small number, especially when you look at the infamous winter tire recall by Fortuna and Prinx that affected a staggering 541,632 individual tires. If you're concerned you might have installed one of the faulty tires on your motorcycle, there are some symptoms to look out for. The affected tires will have a powdery appearance on the tread surface. If you firmly rub the tire with your fingers, there will be a rubber-like residue.
Aside from these visual cues, the tires will have less grip while cornering or during some aggressive riding. Following the notification to the NHTSA, the manufacturers of these tires will begin the process of notifying dealers who may have sold these tires to consumers. This is expected to take place between August 25, 2025, and September 12, 2025. Starting September 15, 2025, and until October 10, 2025, the company will reach out to affected buyers and initiate a phased recall.
The recall process would involve a no-cost replacement with a non-affected Dunlop TT93 tire of the exact specification. Consumers also get the option to choose a full refund. In case some owners have already used and replaced an affected tire due to the same issue, they shall also be reimbursed. As already outlined, dealers are expected to contact affected owners after September 15, 2025. For additional queries, affected owners can contact the manufacturer directly by dialing 1-800-845-8378.