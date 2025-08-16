Is The 1.6L EcoBoost A Good Engine? Here's What You Need To Know

On paper, turbocharging a small-displacement four-cylinder engine seems like a good concept. Fewer cylinders help with fuel economy, and the forced induction system increases output. Ford had that in mind when it launched the 1.6-liter EcoBoost in Europe for the 2010 model year. The powerplant would debut in the U.S. in the 2013 Fusion and Escape. High hopes for the 1.6-liter EcoBoost faded due to recalls, starting in July 2012 with faulty fuel lines and a potential fire hazard in specific 2013 Ford Escape models. In a 2023 ranking of Ford EcoBoost engines from worst to best, SlashGear rated the 1.6-liter unit as the most unsatisfactory among this powerplant family.

Ford would install the 1.6-liter EcoBoost in the Fusion, Transit Connect small van, the zippy Fiesta ST, and overseas applications. The engine promised a balance of performance and efficiency, but repeated safety-related recalls cast a long shadow over its reputation. For many owners, these weren't isolated defects but major issues affecting drivability, reliability, and, in some cases, vehicle safety.

CarComplaints.com gives the 2013 Escape "Avoid Like the Plague" status due to engine issues. Meanwhile, the 2014 Escape and 2013 Fusion have "Clunker" ratings. On the same site, one owner of an Escape with the 1.6-liter engine reported pulling over after noticing a dashboard warning light. They said, "Within 30 seconds of pulling off the road, the flames came out near the windshield from under the hood. Within 5 minutes my car was fully engulfed and destroyed."