Is The 1.6L EcoBoost A Good Engine? Here's What You Need To Know
On paper, turbocharging a small-displacement four-cylinder engine seems like a good concept. Fewer cylinders help with fuel economy, and the forced induction system increases output. Ford had that in mind when it launched the 1.6-liter EcoBoost in Europe for the 2010 model year. The powerplant would debut in the U.S. in the 2013 Fusion and Escape. High hopes for the 1.6-liter EcoBoost faded due to recalls, starting in July 2012 with faulty fuel lines and a potential fire hazard in specific 2013 Ford Escape models. In a 2023 ranking of Ford EcoBoost engines from worst to best, SlashGear rated the 1.6-liter unit as the most unsatisfactory among this powerplant family.
Ford would install the 1.6-liter EcoBoost in the Fusion, Transit Connect small van, the zippy Fiesta ST, and overseas applications. The engine promised a balance of performance and efficiency, but repeated safety-related recalls cast a long shadow over its reputation. For many owners, these weren't isolated defects but major issues affecting drivability, reliability, and, in some cases, vehicle safety.
CarComplaints.com gives the 2013 Escape "Avoid Like the Plague" status due to engine issues. Meanwhile, the 2014 Escape and 2013 Fusion have "Clunker" ratings. On the same site, one owner of an Escape with the 1.6-liter engine reported pulling over after noticing a dashboard warning light. They said, "Within 30 seconds of pulling off the road, the flames came out near the windshield from under the hood. Within 5 minutes my car was fully engulfed and destroyed."
Ford 1.6L EcoBoost: a troubled recall history
The initial July 2012 recall affecting 11,500 Escapes from the 2013 model year was the first in a series of recalls. In September 2012, Ford recalled another batch of 1.6-liter-equipped 2013 Escapes (about 6,100 units) due to freeze plugs that could dislodge and cause rapid coolant loss. 2012 ended on another sour note for the 1.6-liter EcoBoost as over 80,000 2013 Escapes and Fusions were recalled because of overheating and fire risk related to coolant leaks. The trail of recall tears for the 1.6-liter EcoBoost continued into November 2013 as Ford issued an urgent do not drive advisory for almost 140,000 2013 Escapes. This time, the cylinder head was vulnerable to cracking, creating the potential for another engine compartment fire.
However, the engine's troubles didn't stop there. The most expansive 1.6-liter EcoBoost-related recall occurred in March 2017 and involved multiple nameplates, including the 2014 Escape, 2014-2015 Fiesta ST, 2013-2014 Fusion, and 2013-2015 Transit Connect. Over 200,000 units were affected due to poor coolant circulation, which could cause a crack in the cylinder head and lead to a fire risk. According to documentation from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford was aware of dozens of fires related to this problem. While this last 1.6-liter EcoBoost recall was significant, it didn't qualify as one of the biggest engine recalls in U.S. history.
What the 1.6L EcoBoost did well
Despite its infamous recall history, the 1.6-liter EcoBoost wasn't without its strengths. Mainly, this came in the form of improved power and efficiency, especially when compared to non-turbo Ford engines. For instance, the base engine in the 2013 Escape was a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder engine with an output of 168 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque. It was EPA-rated for 22 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. In comparison, the available 1.6-liter EcoBoost was more powerful (178 horsepower and 185 lb-ft) and better at the pump (23 city/33 highway).
Arguably, where the 1.6-liter EcoBoost gets the most attention (in a good way) is under the hood of the 2014-2019 Ford Fiesta ST. Here, it produced a stout 197 horsepower and 202 lb-ft of torque. In a 2017 review, Car and Driver gave the Fiesta ST high praise because of how the "engine, chassis, and lightweight body combine to form a wonderfully balanced performance envelope." A respectable zero-to-60 mph time of 6.9 seconds helped the Fiesta ST define the meaning of a 21st-century hot hatch. Earlier this year, SlashGear picked the 2017 Fiesta ST as one of the five fun and cheap Ford cars for under $25,000.