Is Craftsman's Garage Door Opener Any Good? Here's What Users Say

While it might not be the most critical thing to have during the summer months (except in very hot climates), in the winter, having a garage to park your car in is huge. In addition to keeping your vehicle out of the elements and free of snow, it can limit the time you have to spend outside at the start and end of your morning commute. A quality garage door opener can make a garage even better. After all, who wants to get in and out of their car to open the garage door manually?

Ahead of purchasing a garage door opener, there are a few things you need to know if you want one that works correctly. You should understand what horsepower garage door opener you need, which variety of opener is right for you, and which brand you should go with. There are numerous options to choose from, including those from well-known tool brands. For instance, Craftsman has its own chain-drive garage door opener, which is Wi-Fi and MyQ compatible, can be operated with a phone, and boasts 0.5 horsepower, to name a few of its key features. Craftsman's garage door opener has been around for a while, giving plenty of users an opportunity to try it out and share their thoughts. Overall, it seems this unit is a winner in more ways than one.