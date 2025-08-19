426 Max Wedge Vs. 426 HEMI: Are These Engines The Same?

The 1960s are littered with a plethora of high-performance powerplants, often with overlapping names and terms. The 426 is a victim of such naming conventions, with two prominent engines boasting the same displacement: the 426 Max Wedge and 426 Hemi. Adding to the confusion is the fact that both engines powered Chrysler cars — the Max Wedge first, followed by the Hemi.

What, then, is the difference between a Max Wedge and a Hemi? There's a simple and a detailed answer. The former is that the Max Wedge and Hemi feature two different combustion chamber shapes, as indicated by their respective names. The Max Wedge utilizes a wedge-shaped chamber, while the Hemi gets its name from its hemispherical combustion chamber. While the HEMI name itself is trademarked, other manufacturers have utilized this configuration for decades.

Chrysler built both engines for serious purposes, and the 426 Hemi boasts a proud racing history and a performance-oriented image built upon the Max Wedge's own success. Of course, with the Hemi being a descendant of the Max Wedge, there's plenty of overlap between both big blocks, although there are a few key differences between them as well. Let's dive in and explore each engine in detail.