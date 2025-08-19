What Happens If You 'Reply All' To A BCC Email?

For as long as the English language has existed, concerned elders have pontificated on the keys to social etiquette, with some combination of "stand up straight," "give a firm handshake," and "maintain eye contact" being driven into the next generation's heads at every opportunity. But in today's internet-driven landscape, even these long-held norms of social etiquette have evolved, and there's a new sheriff in the town of social niceties: email protocols. Everyone has been there: the dreaded mass email.

With reams of responses cluttering a mailbox, "reply all" email chains are the bane of many users' existence. One writer, who shall not be named, is infamous in the greater Los Angeles area for orchestrating one of the worst reply-all emails known to man, sending his father's entire contacts list a YouTube video titled "Daft Hands" and eliciting a years-long chain commenting on the then-12-year-old's 'precious' love for Daft Punk-inspired finger choreography. While Slack and similar applications have lessened the weight of burdensome email threads, sometimes they are an unfortunate social and workplace necessity.

Even more dreadful than hitting reply all, however, is doing so when you are not the primary recipient. Blind Carbon Copy, or BCC, allows users to send recipients the same email while protecting their respective email addresses, and is used for everything from distributing newsletters to party invitations. So what happens when you hit 'reply all' to a BCC email? Luckily, it won't cause you to commit the ultimate faux pas by starting the email chain from hell and result in your friends and family looking to block you on their Gmail.