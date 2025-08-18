Can You Still Get A Red Light Camera Ticket In Florida?

Red light cameras are at the center of a very long, very fierce debate that touches on safety, revenue, fairness, and even constitutional rights. This is especially true in Florida, where the devices have switched from legal to illegal and back again over the years. (And that's not even one of the weirdest auto laws in the state.)

Most recently authorized under the 2010 Mark Wandall Traffic Safety Act and upheld by the Florida Supreme Court on more than one occasion, Florida's red light cameras were supposed to discourage people from running red lights as part of a greater effort to save lives. And yet legal battles, public backlash, and conflicting crash data have only led to louder calls for their removal.

You might not get one for safely turning right on red, but flat-out running a red? That's a different story. As of this writing, the state of Florida still allows its cities and counties to operate red light camera systems. And yes, that means you can still get a ticket. (With a $158 fine to boot.) Of course, whether or not you actually encounter a red light camera will depend on how and where you drive. Many municipalities have chosen to scale back or completely shut down their programs altogether due to backlash, while others are holding strong.