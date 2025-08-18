Why You Might Want To Avoid Laptops With 8 GB Of RAM (Even If You're Not A Gamer)

Some professionals might also need specialized software that further pushes the laptop. 8 GB laptops can feel severely underpowered with creative or coding apps. Video and graphic editing tools like Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro may test your patience with load times and sluggish response. Your laptop might even freeze while rendering high-resolution files. Other resource-intensive tasks, such as AI applications and machine learning, may also take longer on basic laptops. An 8 GB of RAM is well below modern gaming standards; so, an entry-level machine might struggle even in lighter gaming. You will notice lower FPS and frequent crashes in most titles, even if the laptop has a powerful GPU, simply due to a memory bottleneck.

Having said that, 8 GB laptops are not entirely obsolete. They are still pretty usable if you are a casual user who mostly only browses webpages and uses some lightweight apps. Entry-level laptops can act as great secondary devices for entertainment or light computing. Older users, students, or anyone on a tight budget can get a great deal on pre-owned 8 GB laptops and still use them for most casual tasks. If you use a Windows PC with 8 GB of RAM, switching to some beginner-friendly Linux distros might make the experience even better, but you should consider upgrading to at least 16 GB of RAM if you face performance issues. A more future-proof option is to upgrade to 32 GB of RAM in a dual-channel configuration, especially if you are into gaming or professional video editing.