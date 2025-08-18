What Happened To Bleni Blends From Shark Tank Season 14?

It's not uncommon to see vending machines populate work and recreational spaces. While these offer convenience for those seeking a quick snack, they rarely if ever contain anything of substantial nutritional value. Wanting to add a fresh spin to this concept, brothers Stuart and Peter Shapiro developed Bleni Blends, a self-serving kiosk that produces a variety of fruit smoothies and iced coffees free of added sugars, preservatives, and gluten.

With backgrounds in real estate and business affairs, the Pennsylvania natives felt that the automated retail industry possessed the potential for growth and innovation they were looking for as they began their entrepreneurial journey. Their first step in this space was through a frozen yogurt machine business called Robotic Desserts that got its start in 2016. In 2019, they gained the U.S. exclusive rights to sell Bleni Blends after seeing a prototype in Canada, seeing it as a way of providing people with a healthy option in public spaces.

From Season 10s Saucemoto car sauce holder to Season 15s RoboBurger vending machine, Bleni Blends was far from the first nor the last high-tech food product to appear on "Shark Tank." But few had appeared who presented as much dedication to their product as the Shapiro brothers, with the two putting in all their resources to maintain as much control as possible. Their vigor caught the interest of Daniel Lubetzky and Lori Greiner, but not without a hefty price tag.