What Happened To Saucemoto Car Sauce Holder From Shark Tank Season 10?

Some products that have made their debut on ABC's long-running reality hit "Shark Tank" look like no-brainers in regards to their potential for market domination. There has, of course, been a truly far-out pitch or two over the years, like the Sullivan hurricane generator, that've encouraged an easy "I'm out" from the likes of soon-to-exit "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban. But one might argue that the series' narrative sweet spot is watching clever inventors and entrepreneurs pitch those in-between products that don't have market success stamped all over them — especially when the folks pitching them lean into the quirk during their presentation.

Indeed, theatrical pitches tend to be the most memorable among the thousands that have made it to air over the series' lengthy primetime run, and if you were watching "Shark Tank" in Season 10, you might agree that the Saucemoto pitch from Episode 22 ranks among the most unforgettable. Of course, part of what made the Saucemoto pitch so memorable is the product, which steadies fast-food sauce containers by attaching to a vehicle's air vent, letting occupants dip their fries and nuggets without spilling the sauce.

Kitsch value aside, the device displays a degree of simple genius on par with the equally memorable, and SlashGear-reviewed, Drop Stop seat-gap filler from Season 4. Thankfully, the Saucemoto inventors were as aware of their product's low-key absurdity as well as its effectiveness, giddily showcasing some requisite quirk with their pitch. Here's what happened to Saucemoto after "Shark Tank."

