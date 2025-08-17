Why Do Pilots Turn Off Autopilot Before Landing?

If the idea of a car that drives itself amazes you, then the degree of automation in modern aircraft should outright astound you. While we're still in the early ages of automobile automation, autopilot technology is much older than you'd expect, and today's planes often can (and do) fly themselves. In modern planes, autopilot is typically part of a larger setup called the Automatic Flight Control System (AFCS), which can also manage thrust and other flight controls.

There is a lot of variation in these systems from one plane to another, but modern passenger jets typically have a high amount of automation. In every case, from older aircraft to the Boeing 747 and beyond, autopilot and Automatic Flight Control Systems are designed to lighten the workload of the pilot and co-pilot. In some planes, autopilot can be used to land the plane, but pilots usually take over and land the plane using their own skills to ensure precision and control during this critical point of the flight.