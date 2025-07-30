When Was Autopilot Invented For Planes? (It's Older Than You'd Expect)

The autopilot feature in an airplane seems like something that should be a recent invention, right? After all, it's only just been within the last decade that we've seen a fully realized autonomous driving feature in automobiles. Granted, there are far fewer airplanes in the sky than there are cars on the road, but in an odd way, it still feels like a plane flying itself without direct assistance from the pilot is more hazardous.

Well, that's not the case. In fact, the first system was initially developed in 1912, a mere nine years after the Wright Bros first took to the air at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina (just one of the top 10 moments in aviation history that changed flight forever). Back then, there wasn't a suite of sophisticated high-tech fly-by-wire computer-based control systems to fly a plane like there is today, so comparatively speaking, this early autopilot feature was incredibly primitive.

An American named Lawrence Sperry is credited with coming up with a relatively simple device known as the "gyroscopic automatic pilot," which was able to maintain the three flight axes – pitch, roll, and yaw of — an aircraft. It was created to help the pilot (not replace them) so they could go about performing other tasks, such as mapping routes and monitoring for sudden weather changes. Sperry's invention basically kept the plane balanced in flight, and could also make unassisted takeoffs and landings if needed.