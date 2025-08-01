Can Autopilot Land A Plane On Its Own?

When people say "autopilot," they usually refer to the suite of automated flying capabilities and plane attitude control that an airplane can do. However, what "autopilot" is varies from plane to plane, with some having more automated flying features than others.

In most modern commercial aircraft, autopilot is more than just a sky version of cruise control, this feature can handle nearly the entire flight. So, flight maneuvers like climbing, cruising, and descending are usually squarely in autopilot's domain. Landing, on the other hand, that's a different story. Not all autopilot systems are capable of autoland, which is the specific feature that allows a plane to land entirely on its own, including managing descent, flare, and touchdown. While most (if not all) large commercial jets have autoland, one of the best jets from Boeing, the Boeing 777, boasts really good automated landing, according to some pilots.

Additionally, autoland is typically reserved for very low visibility situations, like heavy fog, and has several requirements before it's even possible. Apart from an autoland-capable plane, obviously, the airport itself must have an Instrument Landing System (ILS) that supports Category III approaches. The pilots must also have at least two autopilots activated at the same time for emergency redundancies just in case one system fails. In situations where there aren't two autopilots, the pilot must be ready to continue from wherever autopilot fails.

The answer to the question is yes — some planes can land using autopilot, but it's not always available.