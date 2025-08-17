Where Are Jaguar's Cars Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

Jaguar has long been synonymous with sleek, low-slung cars sporting a leaping cat emblem on the hood. The luxury brand is a British institution, so it may come as a surprise to learn that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is actually owned by Tata Motors, an Indian vehicle manufacturing company. Still, most of its cars have traditionally been produced in Britain, and the company has multiple sites there dedicated to designing, engineering, and manufacturing.

In addition to Britain, JLR also has vehicle plants in Slovakia, India, and Brazil, along with a joint-venture facility in China and seven other technology hubs around the world. It doesn't have any factories in the U.S., even though American buyers represent about one-quarter of the brand's market. Although it continues to maintain production sites in the U.K. in Warwickshire, Coventry, Solihull, Castle Bromwich, and a site near Wolverhampton, Jaguar is undergoing a major transformation. In addition to its CEO, Adrian Mardell, stepping down in July 2025, the brand announced that it will replace its current line-up of cars with its highly anticipated EV, the Jaguar I-Type.