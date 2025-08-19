5 Mercedes-Benz Models With The Worst Resale Value

Mercedes-Benz is considered a luxury brand, which means its vehicles are generally more expensive and extravagant. As you might expect, this also means that any lower-than-average resale values will deal an even heavier blow to their overall cost. Losing 50% of a cheap SUV's original cost will only mean you lose around $10,000 to $20,000, but to a Mercedes-Benz SUV, that same percentage could mean a loss of nearly $50,000. At that point, it's all too obvious why you'd want to be wary of the brand's worst-valued models.

Although you can find resale value estimates for various Mercedes-Benz models from iSeeCars, CarEdge, and Kelly Blue Book, these sources all have a wide range of variance in their guesses. Because of this, you might not have the easiest time pointing out which vehicles are truly the lowest-valued on your own. Still, there are five in particular you should try and be wary of — on top of more infamous used Mercedes-Benz models you should steer clear of at all costs.