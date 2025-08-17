What Was Japan's First Fighter Jet After WW2?

During World War II, Japan was exceptionally innovative in aviation. The nation produced the infamous Mitsubishi A6M "Zero," which devastated the Allies in the early phases of the conflict, and other planes proved deadly. Japan even built a secret jet fighter, the Nakajima Kikka, though it wasn't completed before the war ended in 1945. After WWII, Japan was placed under strict enforcement to ensure it used its military only for defensive purposes, but the nation finally developed its own strike aircraft in the 1970s.

Initially, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) sought to construct a jet trainer after using the American-produced F-86 Sabre for years. The nation required a faster supersonic trainer to prepare its pilots for the forthcoming U.S.-made F-104 Starfighters, which unfortunately earned the moniker "Widowmaker." In 1971 Japan succeeded with the Mitsubishi T-2. It was used as the basis for the development of a strike aircraft for anti-ship and airborne defensive purposes.

Finally, in 1975, after years of development and testing, the JASDF had its own strike aircraft in the Mitsubishi F-1. Because the JASFD was small at the time, and remains relatively small today, only 77 were completed throughout the production life of the F-1, which concluded in 1981. The F-1 proved itself reliable and agile as a strike aircraft, and the JASDF received its first delivery in 1977. The aircraft remained in service until 2006, though by that point, more modern platforms were available and much of the JASDF's inventory included licensed F-15 Eagles and F-2s derived from the F-16 Fighting Falcon.