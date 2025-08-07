What Is An Interceptor And How Does It Differ From A Fighter Jet?

Modern military fighter planes today are built with versatility in mind. It's more cost-effective and efficient to have one plane that serves multiple roles, but it wasn't always that way. The interceptor is an old-school military jet built for one thing: to intercept and destroy incoming enemy aircraft, especially bombers and reconnaissance-type aircraft. Standard fighters are universally designed for speed, agility, and balance to achieve mission flexibility; on the other hand, interceptors focus on speed, climb rate, and are equipped with long-range missiles to eliminate targets before contact is even made.

Interceptors were first used in World War I to shoot down Zeppelins and bombers. When radar was introduced in the 1930s and 40s, it helped interceptors become more lethal by enhancing early detection, so it had more time to climb and engage enemy targets. The MiG-25, F-106 Delta Dart, and the English Electric Lightning are examples of the classics that were intended to thwart bomber Cold War threats. Modern jets like the MiG-31 and the F-22 Raptor are not dedicated interceptors but still act in that role when necessary.