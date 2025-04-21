Why Do Modern Fighter Jets Have Lower Top Speeds?

There's a peculiarity that emerges when looking at the evolution of fighter jets. The F-100 Super Sabre — the first supersonic fighter jet in the world – debuted in the early '50s, and could exceed 900 mph, cruising at 590 mph. Shortly thereafter, engineers developed the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter which could travel at Mach 2 — twice the speed of sound. By 1989, the fastest fighter jet in America's arsenal, the F-15E Strike Eagle, was capable of speeds as fast as 1,875 mph — Mach 2.5. So, with technology advancing all the time, what speed can fighter jets go today?

Analysis shows that this trend stopped. The F-35 Lightning II, America's newest fifth-generation fighter jet, only gets up to around 1,200 mph — Mach 1.6. Technology may have improved but the United States military re-evaluated its priorities with fighter jets. Rather than optimizing airframes to sustain exceptionally high speeds, the focus instead turned to improving the thrust-to-weight ratio for maneuverability.

One contributing factor to this change was the Persian Gulf War. It was the largest air campaign since Vietnam and a conflict that saw multiple jets in the air capable of Mach 2. However, in no engagements did U.S. aircraft ever exceed Mach 1.03, even when enemy combatants flew faster.

