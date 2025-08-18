J-20 Top Speed: How Fast Is China's Jet Compared To The F-22 Raptor?

In recent years, China has made remarkable strides in military aviation, developing some of its most advanced fighter jets to date, such as the Chengdu J-10C "Vigorous Dragon," the JF-17 "Thunder," and the Shenyang J-11 and J-15, which are reverse-engineered derivatives of the Russian Su-27. Sitting at the top of China's fighter jet food chain is the Chengdu J-20, nicknamed the "Mighty Dragon." It is often described as China's crown jewel, the Mighty Dragon, which is touted as a fifth-generation air superiority stealth fighter designed to rival the most sophisticated jets from the West.

While the J-20 has never seen real combat, China has made bold claims about its capabilities. The earlier variants of J-20 were powered by a pair of Saturn AL-31FM2 afterburning turbofan engines, each producing 32,000 pounds of thrust, with the fighter jet reaching Mach 2.55. However, newer versions of the J-20 have shifted to homegrown Shenyang WS-10B engines, each producing around 30,000 pounds of thrust.

It is a twin-engine, all-weather stealth fighter with serious potential. Its design clearly borrows heavily from the F-22 Raptor and the YF-23, with many critics calling it a copycat. But is the J-20 merely a lookalike, or does it pose a legitimate challenge to Western air dominance?