Why The AV-8 Harrier Was One Of The Hardest Fighter Jets To Fly

The Harrier is one of the most unique fighter jets in history due to its remarkable ability to take off and land with little need for a runway. Named after the bird of prey of the same name, the first-ever Harrier was designed by Hawker Siddeley Aviation in the U.K. The design goes back to the P.1127 prototype in the late 1950s and was originally used in the Royal Air Force (RAF), then later adapted as the AV‑8A for the United States Marine Corps (USMC).

Due to its vertical takeoff and landing ability, hover and control challenges, lack of training, and low-speed flying, the Harrier quickly became a problem child for military pilots, with a loss rate of one-third of its fleet. In the early days, around 143 jets and 45 pilots were lost between 1971 and 2002, resulting in the highest accident rate of any military aircraft in modern U.S. history.