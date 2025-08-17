What Happened To The Brightwheel App From Shark Tank Season 7?

The challenges of teaching don't end with education. One of the lesser-talked-about aspects of this occupation is the considerable degree of organization and communication that comes with keeping track of the daily operations and student activities, all while keeping parents up-to-date on what's going on. Noticing a lapse in this system, entrepreneur Dave Vasen developed the innovative management platform BrightWheel, which managed to find itself on the hit reality series "Shark Tank."

Brightwheel allows educators to efficiently tackle various day-to-day tasks, from managing curriculum and tracking attendance to communicating with parents and billing. Vasen came up with the idea soon after his own daughter entered preschool. Noticing how lackluster these institutions were at handling such business operations, Vasen employed his expertise from working on education initiatives at companies such as Cisco and Amazon to find a streamlined, one-way solution.

His notable know-how eventually landed him on "Shark Tank" Season 7, where similarly innovative companies such as the drone manufacturer xCraft and fitness app Sworkit were also featured. Vasen's pitch made a meaningful impression on the Sharks, who admired both the business itself and the work Vasen had put into growing the company. He walked away with a deal from two of the show's most reputable tech-centric investors, but not without some typical "Shark Tank" drama leading up to it.