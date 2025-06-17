What Happened To xCraft From Shark Tank Season 7?

It can be hard to close an investment deal with even one of the billionaire panelists on ABC's hit reality series "Shark Tank,". It's even rarer that a deal goes through with backing from all five. Such rarities have occurred over the years, with Season 5's Breathometer becoming the first to accomplish that feat. Such deals often come together when the product being pitched seems like a sure-fire success, with the panelists opting to forego a value-inflating bidding war in favor of closing a deal that splits the costs and financial returns more equitably.

That was just the case during the Season 7 episode of "Shark Tank" in which JD Claridge and Charles Manning dropped in to pitch their innovative drone company xCraft. That episode aired in 2015, doing so at what might be considered the height of the drone boom, with everyday consumers snatching up the flying machines in all shapes and sizes at a robust clip. Few of those crafts were quite as forward-thinking as the pair of devices Team xCraft, and the co-founders of the company seemed keenly aware of that fact.

So much so, that the duo came in seeking a $500,000 investment in exchange for 20% of a company that seemed primed to dramatically alter the already lucrative drone game. The sharks clearly agreed, as xCraft walked out of the "Shark Tank" studio with triple that amount. Here's a look at who the xCraft deal came together, and what the company's doing today.

