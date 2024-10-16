What Happened To The Breathometer Breathalyzer From Shark Tank Season 5?

Since its 2009 debut on ABC, the hit reality series "Shark Tank" — which features would-be entrepreneurs pitching their products to, and hoping to secure financial backing from, a panel of celebrity investors — has remained a solid ratings grabber for the network. Even as the show is set to lose perhaps its biggest star when Mark Cuban makes his ensuing exit, "Shark Tank" still seems primed to be a force in the network landscape for the foreseeable future.

That's in no small part because the panel of celebrity investors isn't necessarily the reason viewers continue to tune in from one week to the next, with the series' occasionally kooky pitchers and products — i.e., the infamous Sullivan Generator – arguably serving as the true stars of the show. From that vast slate of entrepreneurial hopefuls, "Shark Tank" viewers have no doubt come to expect the unexpected. Despite the fact, during a Season 5 pitch, Breathometer Founder and CEO Charles Michael Yim managed to do something that even diehard fans of the series couldn't have anticipated by closing a single deal with all five sharks on that episode's panel.

What product could have possibly tempted that motley crew of shrewd dealmakers to throw in together, you ask? Yim was pitching his Breathometer Breathalyzer device, which works in conjunction with a smartphone to tell you if your Blood Alcohol Content is too high to legally operate a motor vehicle. Here's what happened to Yim and his Breathometer after "Shark Tank."

