What Happened To The FashionTap App From Shark Tank Season 7?

Going up against the heavyweights in the social media realm with your own platform is no small feat to say the least. But those worries did little to deter Los Angles-based influencer and entrepreneur Amy Roiland who believed that her fashion-centric app, FashionTap, would not only carve out a unique niche all its own, but also be a game-changer in the industry as a whole.

As its name implies, FashionTap was a social media platform made by and for fashion and style influencers. Its biggest perk was allowing creators to tag directly to the website of the products they donned, as opposed to similar platforms where tags only send you to that brand's respective account. Content creators are given an extra incentive as they are paid out a portion of the sales. Despite being the sister of "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland, Amy Roiland's true claim to fame was her popular online blog and social media handle @afashionnerd, which gained a substantial following thanks to her vibrant '60s-inspired aesthetic, eventually partnering with major brands such as Forever21 and FreePeople.

Six months into launching FashionTap, Roiland found herself on Season 7 of "Shark Tank," which featured other unique app pitches such as the similarly fashion-focused MTailor and password protector SplitKey. While Roiland brought no shortage of passion and confidence to her pitch, the Sharks largely saw her naivety to the space as a red flag. But when one of the investors did make an offer, the entrepreneur gave a response that left the Sharks speechless.