Why Do Commercial Planes Fly Around Jet Stream Headwinds Instead Of Through Them?

The sky may seem like a huge open playground for airplanes to fly without speed limits in any direction they wish. In reality, planes adhere to certain rules and follow fixed flight paths, much like invisible highways in the air. However, an airplane's flight path isn't as rigid as a conventional highway, and weather patterns are often taken into consideration before finalizing a flight path. One important weather pattern that plays a key role in deciding an airplane's route is the jet stream. Jet streams are naturally occurring air currents that can travel at up to 275 mph when the conditions are right. These air currents occur between 30,000 and 39,000 feet above ground, which also happens to be the approximate cruising altitude for most commercial airliners.

A favorable jet stream can reduce travel times by speeding up the plane and reducing fuel consumption, similar to how a boat naturally travels faster downstream. However, pilots may also try to avoid jet streams, especially when traveling from east to west. That's because jet streams travel predominantly from west to east and act as headwinds when planes are traveling west. That's also why Atlantic crossings are faster from North America to Europe than the other way around. When flying into a jet stream headwind, the otherwise advantageous air currents can slow down the plane and increase travel times.