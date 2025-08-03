Why Atlantic Crossings Are Faster From North America To Europe

If you've ever flown from New York to London and arrived ahead of schedule, you've probably wondered why that was the case. Flights from North America to Europe really are faster than the return trip, and it all comes down to a meteorological phenomenon called the jet stream. Jet streams are narrow currents of incredibly fast-moving air, typically found right in the areas where commercial aircraft fly, between 30,000 and 40,000 feet.

They form due to a combination of Earth's rotation and stark temperature differences between the equator and the poles. Warm air that rises near the equator moves toward the poles, while the colder air from the poles sinks and flows back towards the equator. This constant movement creates an imbalance in the atmosphere, leading to large pressure differences between regions. Add in the Earth's rotation, known as the Coriolis effect, and you end up with powerful, high-altitude wind currents called jet streams. These winds shoot from west to east and can top 200 mph, especially over the Atlantic, where they regularly help push eastbound planes along much faster than you'd expect.

Thus, airliners heading toward Europe take full advantage of these tailwinds. When conditions line up just right, the results can be quite impressive. In early 2025, a flight from New York to Doha achieved ground speeds of over 800 mph, thanks to an incredibly strong jet stream overhead. While the plane itself definitely wasn't hitting SR-71 Blackbird records speeds, it was given a considerable boost over its standard cruising speed.