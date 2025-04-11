Yes, Planes Do Fly Over The Pacific Ocean - Here's Why Their Flight Paths Look So Distorted

The Pacific is the largest and the deepest ocean on our planet, stretching over 60 million square miles; that's close to 30% of Earth's entire surface area. The ocean connects the continents of North and South America to Australia and Asia. Considering these continents are some of the most populous places of Earth, is it true that planes don't fly over the Pacific and take a distorted route instead?

Advertisement

The notion that planes avoid the Pacific has been propagated time and again with questionable content on the internet. These articles generally cite the vastness of the Pacific as a safety concern for planes. As many flights from North America to Asia take a distorted flight path over Alaska, rather than going over the Pacific, it makes the safety concern idea seem legit. However, in reality, the distorted flight paths only appear distorted because of the Earth's curvature.

Aviation relies on numerous redundant safety systems to make it one of the safest ways to travel, allowing modern commercial airliners to fly trans-oceanic flights without breaking a sweat. In fact, flights routinely fly over the Pacific for long hours when travelling from America to Australia or New Zealand. The ocean also witnessed some of the most cutting-edge planes during the battle of the Pacific.

Advertisement