These Harbor Freight Tools Can Sharpen Your Lawn Mower Blades

Keeping up on lawn mower maintenance can be a hassle, but there are a few things that you need to do if you want it to stay in good working order. Those with gas mowers need to regularly replace spark plugs, change the oil, and add fuel stabilizer at the end of the season. Electric mowers are easier since you generally just need to keep them clean and their batteries charged, but there's one maintenance task that you need to do for every kind of mower: ensure that the blade is sharp. You don't need to spend a lot of money to do it either. You can get a nice sharp edge using simple tools purchased at Harbor Freight.

Maintaining a sharp mower blade is important for a number of reasons, the biggest of which is that it ensures a cleaner cut of the grass and prevents tearing. This improves the overall health of your grass and helps to reduce the occurrence of patchy spots, disease, and uneven growth. Another reason is that it allows your mower to cut more efficiently, reducing the number of times you need to go over a given area, improving energy efficiency, and reducing strain on the mower's motor.

New mower blades come pre-sharpened if you'd like a replacement, but you can also opt to sharpen the blade that you already have. There are a few methods for safely sharpening your lawn mower blades using affordable tools purchased at Harbor Freight. You can either use a powered rotary tool, such as one of the outlet's angle grinders, or you can opt to sharpen the blade by hand using one of its file sets.