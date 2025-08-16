Are Golf Carts Street Legal In North Carolina?
There have been some pretty crazily designed golf carts over the years, with many major brands selling them. At one point, Harley-Davidson even made golf carts that are now collectibles. These vehicles have become a useful mode of transportation that extend beyond the country club, and many people use them to cruise through large neighborhoods or even some beach towns.
However, each jurisdiction has different rules for where you can legally drive a golf cart. In North Carolina, it is generally legal to operate them on public streets, but only under certain conditions. For one, local cities or counties must permit it. Usually, each jurisdiction also sets various guidelines regarding golf carts that help people stay safe on the roads. Second, carts must be handled by licensed drivers, meaning children under 16 cannot operate them.
Importantly, golf carts are also restricted to roads with a maximum speed limit of 35 miles per hour. On those streets, golf carts are required to stay in the far right lane so that faster vehicles can easily pass. Crossing a road with a higher speed limit is allowed, but the crossing must happen in the shortest distance possible, and all carts must give the right of way to other vehicles and pedestrians. Furthermore, drivers are required to obey existing traffic laws that apply to other vehicles. This means that it is not permitted to operate a golf cart under the influence or to ride with open containers. Seatbelts are also required for all passengers.
Golf carts have to be registered with your local jurisdiction
In addition to following certain guidelines in your golf cart, you'll need to register it in the city or town you are in order to drive it on public streets. The vehicle must also be insured, and both proof of insurance and registration should be kept onboard at all times. Some regions might require additional permits in order to drive a golf cart on public roads as well. Even with all of that taken care of, state law mandates that a cart should only be driven in the daytime if it's not equipped with proper safety measures. Night driving requires two headlights in the front and two in the back that are visible from at least 500 feet away.
Remember, golf carts will have a completely different set of regulations compared to vehicles like a side-by-side, which will still differ from an ATV. Golf carts even operate under different conditions than low speed vehicles (LSVs), which look a lot like golf carts but are designed to go between 20 and 25 miles per hour. In North Carolina, LSVs do have to be registered with the state, instead of just the local city or county. These carts, also known as neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), should also be equipped with lights, mirrors, and seatbelts. Ultimately, before spending money on an LSV or standard golf cart, drivers in North Carolina should probably familiarize themselves with the laws in their city.