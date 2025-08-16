Are Golf Carts Street Legal In North Carolina?

There have been some pretty crazily designed golf carts over the years, with many major brands selling them. At one point, Harley-Davidson even made golf carts that are now collectibles. These vehicles have become a useful mode of transportation that extend beyond the country club, and many people use them to cruise through large neighborhoods or even some beach towns.

However, each jurisdiction has different rules for where you can legally drive a golf cart. In North Carolina, it is generally legal to operate them on public streets, but only under certain conditions. For one, local cities or counties must permit it. Usually, each jurisdiction also sets various guidelines regarding golf carts that help people stay safe on the roads. Second, carts must be handled by licensed drivers, meaning children under 16 cannot operate them.

Importantly, golf carts are also restricted to roads with a maximum speed limit of 35 miles per hour. On those streets, golf carts are required to stay in the far right lane so that faster vehicles can easily pass. Crossing a road with a higher speed limit is allowed, but the crossing must happen in the shortest distance possible, and all carts must give the right of way to other vehicles and pedestrians. Furthermore, drivers are required to obey existing traffic laws that apply to other vehicles. This means that it is not permitted to operate a golf cart under the influence or to ride with open containers. Seatbelts are also required for all passengers.