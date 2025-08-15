What Is Quantum Technology & How Is South Carolina Looking To Make Billions Off Of It?
Quantum technology might sound like something out of science fiction, but it's quietly stepping into the real world — and it's doing things traditional computers simply can't. If you're wondering what quantum computing is, here's the gist: at its core, quantum computing uses qubits instead of bits. That means instead of only flipping between 0s and 1s, quantum systems can juggle multiple possibilities at once. This gives them the power to simulate molecules, crack encryption, and solve optimization problems at a speed and scale we're just beginning to grasp.
Logistics companies are now jumping onto the advancements in this field with the hope of streamlining deliveries using advanced algorithms. Advancements in the healthcare space have also come about through quantum technology, with researchers now being able to simulate complex molecules to develop treatments faster. Quantum systems are even stretching as far as the financial world, with firms testing the tech to see if it can spot market trends in real-time. State backing has also increased, with countries like China committing $15 billion to its development, while the U.S. has called it an "industry of the future," earmarking over a billion dollars in federal research spending.
As of 2024, South Carolina is in the game. With help from SC Quantum and a statewide coalition of educators, engineers, and economic strategists, the Palmetto State is taking serious steps to build out a quantum ecosystem of its own. The state is seeking new jobs, investment, and a whole new way of powering its economy.
A billion-dollar opportunity in South Carolina
South Carolina's move into quantum technology is grounded in numbers that are hard to ignore. A recent economic study from University of South Carolina economist Dr. Joseph Von Nessen estimates that adopting quantum tools could add $8.5 billion to the state's annual economic output. It could also support nearly 20,000 new jobs. If similar growth is achieved across a broader regional network that stretches into North Carolina, the potential impact rises to $32.9 billion and 78,000 jobs.
This kind of investment makes sense for South Carolina given it already has thriving companies in the fields of manufacturing, aerospace, and logistics. Quantum applications, such as simulating materials for lighter aircraft parts or optimizing supply chains for global manufacturing, are a great fit for those sectors. These aren't the only fields interested in this tech either, as the U.S. military wants to build a quantum computer of their own.
The state legislature has backed the effort with a $15 million investment, the largest tech-focused funding in South Carolina's history. That money is being used for education programs, workforce training, and partnerships that bring quantum applications closer to day-to-day business use. In short, the state is trying to make sure all the necessary infrastructure is in place for when the time comes.
Building skills to match the technology
For South Carolina, the quantum gold rush is about people as much as it's about the technology. The state is also focusing on upskilling the labor force, and companies like SC Quantum are putting workforce development front and center. That includes certificate programs, micro-credentials, and hands-on learning designed to prep students and workers for roles that barely existed a few years ago. The work is out there too, with companies like IBM building a quantum computer that's 20,000 times faster than anything before.
SC Quantum's approach is refreshingly practical. Executive Director Joe Queenan says the focus isn't just scientific research — it's about how this tech applies to real-world challenges. That includes strengthening cybersecurity, supercharging logistics, and unearthing new ways to make manufacturing faster, cheaper, and smarter.
The momentum is trickling down into academia as well. Students from the University of South Carolina are making a name for themselves on the national stage after placing third in an MIT quantum competition and even creating a hedge fund that runs on quantum logic. It may be early, but it's real, and South Carolina wants to ensure that it's leading the charge.