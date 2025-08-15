Are European Cars Really More Expensive To Maintain?

When shopping for a new car, it's worth noting that the purchasing decision doesn't just end with the buying price. You'll also want to consider fuel efficiency, reliability, and the total ownership costs. After all, what appears to be a bargain upfront for a like-new luxury car you can buy under $30K, might prove particularly costly to own in the long run. In fact, when it comes to European vehicles, they usually tend to cost more than comparable American models. The difference in initial buying price and long-term ownership costs between these two can significantly impact your budget over time.

As a professional mechanic and a luxury vehicle connoisseur, I've been working on my own cars and those of others for over six years. During that time, I have worked on various models, including European cars like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, as well as American marques like Cadillac and Chrysler. What I've come to realize is that the maintenance cost disparity becomes stark when you compare American cars alongside their European rivals.

For instance, most American models range between $750-$1,200 (for Tesla and Jeep, respectively) for average maintenance costs from the first to the fifth year of ownership; and $4,320-$5,250 from year six to 10 years of ownership. European models, on the other hand, cost between $1,200-$5,000 (for Volkswagen and Porsche, respectively) from the first year to the fifth year of ownership; and $6,640 to $17,450 from 6-10 years of ownership.

For sure, the "expensive European car" stereotype isn't true across every brand and model. In fact, some European models I've owned or worked with — especially Volkswagen and Volvo vehicles — boast affordable maintenance costs that are closer to those of American cars.