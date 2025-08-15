What Are The Best (And Worst) States For Car Shopping In The US?

Not everyone has the means or desire to travel to a different state to purchase a car, but if you do, you might be able to score a better deal. As well as inventory levels differing between states, dealerships are also able to charge different administration fees depending on where they're located. Factor in sales taxes on top, and the difference between buying in a favorable state and buying in a less favorable state can be significant. These differences remain across the car-buying spectrum, whether you're looking for one of the cheapest new cars on sale or splashing out for a luxury model.

The exact best location to buy a car will depend on where you are located within the country and what stock is available in that area, but a report by CarEdge highlighted a few of the best and worst states to buy a car in 2025. Delaware, New Hampshire, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska are comfortably among the best states to buy a new car according to the report, since they have no statewide sales tax.

On the other end of the spectrum, high statewide sales taxes, high average local taxes, and high administration (or "doc") fees make a few states particularly unappealing for buying a new car. North Carolina, Florida, Mississippi, and California all feature among the most punishing levels of taxes and fees. However, Florida's car market does have some redeeming qualities that separate it from the rest of the poor performers.