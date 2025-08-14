Can A Cruise Ship Feel An Earthquake? Here's What You Should Know
When a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia in late July, the level of concern you had for your own personal safety was likely based on your location. It was the sixth most severe earthquake in recorded history and triggered tsunami warnings that affected millions of people in Japan, China, Hawaii, the U.S. West Coast, and more. Luckily, most areas avoided major damage, but what could happen if you were on a cruise ship? Would passengers even feel an earthquake?
If you are planning to go on a cruise, earthquakes probably aren't on your list of potential concerns. You may be more worried about disease outbreaks, hidden fees, or even falling overboard (which is, luckily, rare). Earthquakes are fairly common, with more than 1,300 magnitude 5.0 or greater quakes in 2024, but the ocean is also a very big place. Statistically speaking, it's unlikely that a cruise ship would be at or near the location of an earthquake at sea. But it can happen, and passengers may even find that it disrupts shuffleboard or drinks service for a few minutes.
Location matters
How a cruise ship may be affected by an earthquake depends on where the ship is located at the time of the incident – out at sea, closer to land, or at port. Ships that are in deep water may not even notice an earthquake unless they are very close to it, and are at much less risk from tsunamis as well. That's because the amplitude, or size, of a tsunami wave at sea is much smaller than it is when it reaches shallow water.
If a ship is close to the epicenter, or the quake is large enough, nearby ships may pitch and roll, and it may be noisy. This is because seismic waves can leave the seafloor as sound waves that can strike ships. These are called seaquakes, and they can be so strong that it may feel like the ship has struck ground. While scary, the ship and passengers are usually unharmed. Ships close to land or docked cruise ships or ocean liners are at more risk from both an earthquake and a tsunami. An earthquake could cause the ship to break from its mooring and hit the dock or other ships. Passengers would definitely feel the rock and roll from the quake, and the ship could also be hit by larger tsunami waves.
How to mitigate the risk
Earthquakes are impossible to predict, but cruise ships can and do plan for tsunami warnings, which are issued with the intent of getting people to safety before any waves can hit. Cruise ships will leave port and head to deeper water when a tsunami warning is issued. If you're on land and the ship leaves without you, you may feel abandoned, but it's following protocol to prioritize the safety of guests and likely following local guidance.
Passengers from a Norwegian Cruise Line ship that was forced to leave port in the wake of the 8.8 earthquake in July 2025 received instructions from the cruise line via text message. They were also taken to a local school that was a designated safe location, and eventually re-boarded after the ship returned to port. Ultimately, the odds of an earthquake affecting your cruise ship are low, and passengers are encouraged to follow safety instructions from the cruise line and local officials, just as they should in any emergency.