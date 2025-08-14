Can A Cruise Ship Feel An Earthquake? Here's What You Should Know

How a cruise ship may be affected by an earthquake depends on where the ship is located at the time of the incident – out at sea, closer to land, or at port. Ships that are in deep water may not even notice an earthquake unless they are very close to it, and are at much less risk from tsunamis as well. That's because the amplitude, or size, of a tsunami wave at sea is much smaller than it is when it reaches shallow water.

If a ship is close to the epicenter, or the quake is large enough, nearby ships may pitch and roll, and it may be noisy. This is because seismic waves can leave the seafloor as sound waves that can strike ships. These are called seaquakes, and they can be so strong that it may feel like the ship has struck ground. While scary, the ship and passengers are usually unharmed. Ships close to land or docked cruise ships or ocean liners are at more risk from both an earthquake and a tsunami. An earthquake could cause the ship to break from its mooring and hit the dock or other ships. Passengers would definitely feel the rock and roll from the quake, and the ship could also be hit by larger tsunami waves.