Here's What Those Black Cables On The Road Are Actually For

A pneumatic road tube uses a very simple form of measurement and registration, one that has also been used to control traffic lights that detect cars: good old-fashioned airflow.

Pneumatic road tubes are laid out on a road, either poking up out of the pavement or installed just below the surface, where they're powered by a portable energy source like a lead-acid battery. The tubes are then snaked over to a receiver, which is usually equipped with either a simple counter mechanism or more elaborate analysis software. When a car drives over a tube, the weight of the vehicle sends a short burst of air through it. This burst of air changes the air pressure flowing through the tube, closing an electronic air switch. When the switch is closed, the receiver receives a pulse and registers it. As it takes the weight of a car to generate the air burst and subsequent pulse, the number of times the air switch goes off can be correlated to the number of cars that have passed by.

A single pneumatic road tube is enough to determine how many cars have passed over a given spot, but occasionally, there may be two tubes placed a short distance apart from one another. When you have two tubes in play, they can be used to measure speed in addition to the number of cars passing. A vehicle moving over the first tube starts the clock, and the time it takes for it to run over the second tube determines how quickly the vehicle is moving, alongside other relevant info like how large it is or how many axles it has.