Amazon Vs Harbor Freight: Which Has The Better Budget Tools? (According To Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tools are an essential part of life for most people working in the trades, as well as for DIYers, hobbyists, and home improvement enthusiasts. That includes everything from standard hand tools — like screwdrivers, hammers, and pliers — to power tools and more specialized devices for niche jobs and applications. Having access to a well-rounded tool kit can make the difference between completing jobs efficiently and on time and struggling with a project for hours or days. The problem is that tools, especially high-quality ones, can be quite costly. While professionals may have no issue investing in high-dollar products, DIYers and hobbyists may struggle to build their collection.
Fortunately, there are various ways to build a solid tool kit on a budget, including shopping for cheaper, more entry-level products. When it comes to affordable tools, there are various places you can look. However, two of the most popular destinations include Harbor Freight and Amazon. Harbor Freight is immensely famous in the world of tradespeople and DIYers, thanks to its massive inventory of affordably-priced tools, which range in quality from low budget devices to those that can compete with big-name brands. Amazon, on the other hand, is known for its vast online marketplace and rapid shipping times.
Regarding budget tools, we wanted to see which store offers the best value. So, we compared a handful of popular devices, and we looked into what actual customers had to say about these products. While Amazon does sell name-brand tools, for the purposes of this article, we chose to compare its line of Amazon Basics products to similar items sold at Harbor Freight. We'll take a look at popular hand tools and power tools, as well as the warranties offered by each company. Here's what you need to know.
Harbor Freight vs. Amazon Basics hand tools
Between the two companies, Harbor Freight's hand tool inventory is significantly larger than the Amazon Basics lineup. Amazon does sell a huge number of hand tools built by various brands. However, only a handful of its products come with the Amazon Basics label, meaning that if you're specifically looking for Amazon Basics products, you will be somewhat limited in your options.
Regarding price, Harbor Freight beats Amazon Basics for some products. For example, you can buy a Pittsburgh 70-Piece Comfort Grip Screwdriver Set from Harbor Freight for $29.99 normally. The Amazon Basics 12-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set, on the other hand, costs $15.28. Harbor Freight also sells a non-magnetized 12-piece set for $7.99, while Amazon does not offer any additional sets of screwdrivers under the Amazon Basics brand. However, for other products, Amazon does come out on top in terms of price. An Amazon Basics 123-Piece Mechanic's Tool Socket Set costs $53.99, while Harbor Freight does not sell any socket and ratchet sets in that price range that come with a similar number of tools.
As far as reviews go, both Harbor Freight and Amazon Basics products tend to have mostly positive ratings. The Pittsburgh screwdriver set described above features 4.8 out of five stars based on 1,169 customer reviews, while the Amazon Basics set comes with 4.6 out of five stars based on over 1,300 reviews. The same applies to the socket sets, with a Harbor Freight Pittsburgh 64-piece kit boasting 4.6 out of five stars based on 1,500 reviews and the Amazon Basics set coming with 4.7 out of five stars based on nearly 12,000 user ratings.
Harbor Freight vs. Amazon Basics power tools
When it comes to power tools, Harbor Freight is the clear winner in most regards. While Amazon does sell a vast number of power tools, few of those products come with the Amazon Basics brand. One of the only power tools we found in the Amazon Basics store is the Amazon Basics cordless screwdriver. The base model –the 4V Cordless Stick Screwdriver – which comes with a 10-piece bit set and a charging cable, costs $22.47. In comparison, Harbor Freight sells the Bauer 4V Cordless ¼-inch Screwdriver, which comes with four bits and a charging cable, for $19.99. Both tools offer similar power levels and feature an integrated LED worklight. However, in terms of customer ratings, the Bauer model comes out on top with 4.6 out of five stars based on over 2,000 user reviews, while the Amazon Basics tool features 4.4 out of five stars based on just shy of 2,500 reviews.
The only other type of power tool that we could find in the Amazon Basics store is an Amazon Basics Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, available for $59.98. The brand does sell a handful of other standard vacuum cleaners, but those products aren't typically considered power tools like drills and reciprocating saws. The Amazon Basics shop vacuum is a 4-gallon model with three horsepower and an 8-foot power cable.
In comparison, Harbor Freight sells a Bauer 6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum for $54.99. It offers four peak horsepower and comes with a 10-foot power cable. Both products are well-rated, but the Bauer model comes out ahead with 4.7 out of five stars based on nearly 3,500 customer reviews, while the Amazon Basics vacuum has 4.5 out of five stars based on 1,777 reviews.
Harbor Freight vs. Amazon Basics tool warranties
Both Harbor Freight and Amazon Basics tools all come with some form of guarantee. For Amazon Basics products, it's a flat one-year limited warranty. This warranty covers manufacturer's defects and damage unrelated to accidents, improper use, neglect, or accidents caused by things like fires, floods, and unauthorized repairs or modifications.
If you claim the warranty on an Amazon Basics tool and the company determines that your request is legitimate, Amazon will either replace your device with a new or refurbished model that is the same or similar to your original product, or it will refund the purchase price of the tool, provided that you send the product back with all of its original accessories. Amazon goes on to state that there is no guarantee that the replacement tool it sends you will be exactly the same or provide the same features as the original product. Furthermore, if you take advantage of the Amazon Basics tool warranty, Amazon will only cover the replacement item for the remainder of the original tool's warranty or 90 days, whichever is longer.
In comparison, Harbor Freight offers a couple of different tool warranties, depending on the type of product you purchase. (Keep in mind, that hand tools come with a limited lifetime warranty). The company states that if at any point during the tool's lifetime it fails or experiences damage due to a manufacturer's defect, Harbor Freight will replace the tool with an identical item or one that is "substantially similar." Warranty limitations include things like misuse, user-caused accidents, and neglect. Harbor Freight power tools, on the other hand, come with a limited 90-day warranty, during which the company will replace the tool or refund your purchase price if damage is a result of manufacturer's defects and not caused by user error or negligence.