What Is YouTube's Ambient Mode And How Do You Turn It Off?

Google has an expansive catalog of products, but YouTube just might be the most popular one, apart from Google Search, of course. It's been around for two decades, hosting virtually every kind of video you can watch and share. It also happens to be a service that Google frequently updates with interesting changes. Some of the best YouTube features you should be using include a way to pause your watch history and using shortcuts and gestures for richer video playback.

Something else you might have seen labeled as an option — or in actual action — is the Ambient Mode. In essence, it adds a bit of dynamic glow around the video player during playback. This glow seeps into nearby UI elements and eases the transition between the sharp edges of the video you're watching and the content outside it. Think of it as attaching LED strip lights to the back of your television that adjust their colors based on what's on screen.

YouTube does the same, so if the current frame in a video has a lot of fire, the ambient effect will turn into a dark orange glow. Ambient Mode uses different shades across the borders of the video depending on the prominent color in proximity. The feature is available on computers through the web app, and also on smartphones and tablets — but only when you turn on the dark mode on YouTube.