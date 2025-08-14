Why Do Ships Pump Out Water From The Sides?

The main reason why ships pump water out from the sides is because of ballasting operations. Ballasting is a very important aspect of a ship's ability to maintain stability and safe handling at sea. When a ship is being built, ballast tanks are strategically placed within the vessel's hull. These tanks are filled with seawater or emptied depending on sea conditions and ship operations, to adjust the weight distribution, balance, and trim of the vessel. When filled, the ship sits lower in the water, when empty, it's more buoyant, similar to how a submarine uses ballasting to dive or rise to the surface.

A ship's center of gravity is important for seaworthiness, and there are several factors that affect it, namely loading and unloading cargo ships, cruise passenger embarkation, debarkation, and taking on fuel. Taking in water or pumping ballast water out from side ports counteracts gravity shifting changes, helping to reduce stress on the hull and improve propulsion and maneuverability. But while this process is necessary for stability and navigation, it can have serious environmental consequences.