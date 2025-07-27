What Is Ballast And Why Do Ships Need It?

Through a lot of expensive and dangerous trial-and-error over multiple centuries — sometimes resulting in shipwrecks you still can explore today — humans have pretty much perfected the art of making ships. For a ship to be a good one, it must be able to stay afloat effectively in pretty much any naturally occurring sea condition. It must also remain stable enough to carry cargo and passengers without tipping, swaying uncontrollably, or becoming impossible to steer. One of the most essential and invisible factors that makes this possible is ballast.

At the core of it, ballast simply refers to weight added to a ship to stabilize it. Without ballast, a vessel might float too high, making it dangerously top-heavy or unable to cut through waves efficiently. The ballast's job is to bring the ship's center of gravity lower and adjust its buoyancy so that it sits just right in the water without rolling or pitching excessively.

Back in the early days of seafaring, ballasts could be as simple as rocks or sand packed into the ship's bottom when there was not enough load. Today, most large vessels use water ballast. They work by pumping seawater into internal ballast tanks because it can be easily added or discharged depending on the ship's current load and balance needs. It's pretty much the same method modern submarines use to rise and sink while at sea. With ships, though, it's less about weight and more about balance.