How Do Submarines Submerge? The Science Behind Ballast Tanks

Submarines have evolved over the years, becoming more vital and deadlier for the national defense of their respective countries. While every other massive ship in the Navy needs to float, these vessels can submerge under the ocean's surface, making them some of the most lethal boats in a navy. A nuclear-powered sub doesn't even need to return to port until it needs a refueling, technically. Realistically, they return much more frequently than that. But it's the ability to submerge and traverse the oceans unseen that is most fascinating.

Advertisement

The reason submarines are able to do this is thanks to some very important components known as the ballast and trim tanks. These are located throughout the sub at the bow and stern as well as on top and underneath. They're all nestled between the outer and the inner hulls. The outer hull is what onlookers see from the outside, while the inner hull keeps the crew safe from the crushing pressure of the ocean's depths.

The ballast and trim tanks control a submarine's buoyancy. To put it simply, when a submarine needs to surface, it empties its tanks of water and when it needs to submerge, it fills its ballast tanks with water. Let's visit high school science once more to gain a better understand of buoyancy.

Advertisement