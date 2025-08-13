Can You Use A Milwaukee Battery On A Dyson Vacuum Cleaner?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We live in an era where most tools have gone cordless, being modified to fit a lithium-ion battery as a power source. Milwaukee is one of the many brands that has embraced this technology wholeheartedly, with much of its tool catalogue occupied by cordless models that prove going electric doesn't mean losing power. To keep these tools going, Milwaukee has developed its own battery system, and the minds behind them have done so well that many hope to use Milwaukee's batteries for other appliances. Unfortunately for those looking to go beyond Milwaukee's tools, this isn't always a possibility.
For instance, using a Milwaukee battery to power a cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner isn't compatible. So, getting them to attach to one another, let alone have the battery power the vacuum, is impossible. With that said, with an added piece, it's technically possible to do that. On Amazon, a third-party Milwaukee battery-to-Dyson vacuum adapter is available for $19.99. Simply attach the adapter to the battery and connect the adapter to your vacuum, and you'll be all set.
If you're adamant about using a Milwaukee battery in your Dyson vacuum, giving an adapter a try is entirely doable. With that said, there are some things to keep in mind should you elect to do so.
Potential risks of using a Milwaukee battery-to-Dyson vacuum adapter
On paper, using an adapter to connect your Milwaukee battery and Dyson cordless vacuum is a no-brainer. However, it might not be the wisest choice for a few reasons. For one, this adapter is a third-party item, meaning it's not affiliated with either company. As a result, much like when buying third-party Milwaukee batteries through Amazon, you don't really know what kind of quality you're getting when you buy a third-party adapter. You may only get a few uses out of it before it breaks in some way, due to no fault of your own, leaving you without a way to get your vacuum running.
Ideally, if it does break, your battery and vacuum will come away from the incident unscathed, but if the adapter damages your battery or vacuum, you could be in a tight spot. As an unofficial product, neither Milwaukee nor Dyson is responsible for damages incurred because of it. Milwaukee makes it clear in its battery warranty information that damages sustained by misuse, alterations, abuse, normal wear and tear, lack of maintenance, accidents, or attempted repairs by unauthorized personnel aren't covered. As for Dyson, it has a similar policy regarding its vacuum warranty, even going as far as to highlight "use of parts and accessories other than those produced or recommended by Dyson" as grounds for it to be voided.
While it seems like a good idea, an adapter can cost you more in the long run than it'll save. Instead, you can try some other options.
Alternatives to Milwaukee battery adapters for Dyson vacuums
To avoid the risks associated with using battery adapters for Milwaukee batteries and Dyson vacuums, consider alternative methods for cleaning your home with a cordless vacuum. One option is to simply look into a new Dyson vacuum battery. The official Dyson website has an entire section dedicated to its batteries, even organizing them by vacuum model, so you know that you're getting the right battery. Granted, these can get pricey at well over $100 in some cases, so expect a hit to the wallet if you require a new battery. Still, at least that price tag comes with peace of mind that you have the right hardware for your vacuum.
Then again, there are strong alternatives to Dyson's cordless vacuums worth considering. Pertinent to this conversation are Milwaukee's vacuums, which, as one would hope, are ready and willing to use Milwaukee's batteries to get your cleaning done. The tool giant currently has a few different cordless vacuums for sale, so odds are that with a little searching, you could find a fine replacement for your current Dyson model. Unfortunately, these vacuums can cost a couple of hundred dollars, so it might only be in your best interest to get one if you can't get a new Dyson battery or your Dyson vacuum is due for a replacement anyway.
Getting a cordless battery working again can get expensive, as evidenced by the prices of new vacuums and batteries. At the same time, using a third-party adapter for Milwaukee batteries and Dyson vacuums could lead to even pricier, warranty-voiding consequences in the future.