Can You Use A Milwaukee Battery On A Dyson Vacuum Cleaner?

We live in an era where most tools have gone cordless, being modified to fit a lithium-ion battery as a power source. Milwaukee is one of the many brands that has embraced this technology wholeheartedly, with much of its tool catalogue occupied by cordless models that prove going electric doesn't mean losing power. To keep these tools going, Milwaukee has developed its own battery system, and the minds behind them have done so well that many hope to use Milwaukee's batteries for other appliances. Unfortunately for those looking to go beyond Milwaukee's tools, this isn't always a possibility.

For instance, using a Milwaukee battery to power a cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner isn't compatible. So, getting them to attach to one another, let alone have the battery power the vacuum, is impossible. With that said, with an added piece, it's technically possible to do that. On Amazon, a third-party Milwaukee battery-to-Dyson vacuum adapter is available for $19.99. Simply attach the adapter to the battery and connect the adapter to your vacuum, and you'll be all set.

If you're adamant about using a Milwaukee battery in your Dyson vacuum, giving an adapter a try is entirely doable. With that said, there are some things to keep in mind should you elect to do so.