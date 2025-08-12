What Is An Electric Tattoo & How Does It Work?

In a move that reflects the reciprocal nature of art and technology, the term e-tattoos has taken on a second meaning in recent years, where artists have begun to incorporate some of the same techniques used by scientists to create body art. To some, the phrase may conjure images of glow-in-the-dark tattoos, which light up under ultraviolet light due to their use of fluorescent ink. But more interestingly, the term has come to apply to tattoos that utilize lights and other electronic devices, which can be stuck on by an adhesive film — similar to temporary tattoos. Artists using such techniques may be able to give their patrons body art that can change color or respond to their environment or bodily functions.

In an exciting development, these techniques have begun to be used to attach wearable medical devices, measuring vital signs like heart rate and blood pressure. Although still in the early stages of development, scientists believe that such wearables could make some medical devices more efficient, comfortable, and affordable. In one example, diabetes patients can use these tattoos to monitor glucose levels, alerting the wearer whenever they need an insulin shot. Dr. Nanshu Lu, a professor at UT Austin who headed the previously mentioned study on EEGs, has experimented with using printed adhesive tattoos to measure and report blood flow like an oximeter by shining a light through the skin and measuring the amount reflected through the body tissue. Other applications of this technology could apply to fitness, work productivity, and gauging exhaustion levels for practitioners of high-stress jobs such as air traffic controllers and pilots. Despite these advancements, technical and regulatory challenges will likely delay the market readiness of e-tattoos, as engineers continue to make headway on game-changing medical nanotechnologies.