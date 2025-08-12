No, Your Car Doesn't Have A 'Hidden' Remote Start Feature

TikTok is no longer the dancing and lip-syncing app that it used to be, way before its questionable ban in January 2025. It's now rife with disreputable content, particularly clips spreading misinformation online. Among them is a video that went viral for claiming that all cars are secretly equipped with a remote start feature. "Every car has this remote start the dealer does not want you to know," TikToker nathansbmwworkshop says in a video while demonstrating how to activate the supposedly "hidden" feature. "Go lock, unlock, unlock, lock, and hold it. There you go," he confidently adds while showing that it worked on his SUV.

The video has since been viewed over 14 million times. It has also racked up more than 370,000 hearts, 270,000 shares, and 20,000 comments. Many poked fun at the alleged trick after trying it themselves. "I think my car doesn't know the secret either," one user joked, while another added, "My car locked, unlocked, unlocked again then locked." Someone else quipped, "Thank you to everyone that tried it so I didn't have to."

Though the viral clip made it seem believable, the claim that every car has a hidden remote start feature is false. Remote start is not a universal feature, and it's not something that can be unlocked through random button combinations. It requires specific hardware and programming to function. Those who have it can only activate the feature by pressing the circular arrow button on the car's key fob.