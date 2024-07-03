How To Tell If Your Ford Vehicle Has Remote Start

From Alexa-equipped Fords to blind spot monitoring, today's cars come with a lot of features, so many, in fact, that it can often be hard to keep up with all of them. Remote start is one of the most popular features available for modern vehicles. As the name suggests, with this technology, you can start your car's engine from a distance, whether that's your kitchen table as you sip on a cup of coffee or your office at work as you're preparing to leave for the day. So, on those chilly winter days, you can warm your car up before getting in it, and during the dog days of summer, you can cool it down.

However, if you don't know your car has remote start, you can't use it. And unfortunately, that's the case for some Ford vehicle owners, especially if they bought their car used. It's one of those hidden features on your car's key fob that's easy to miss. While not all Fords come equipped with remote start, a fair number of new models do. If you're not sure whether your vehicle has remote start, the answer lies in your key fob. If you see a 2X icon encircled by a curved arrow (on some key fobs, you might just see a curved arrow), your Ford vehicle likely has remote start technology.